Voter Registration deadline for Primary Election is February 3rd

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston is encouraging all Arkansans to exercise their civil rights by getting registered and voting in the Preferential Primary and Nonpartisan General Election being held on March 3rd.

The deadline to register to vote if you are not already registered is Monday, February 3rd. Arkansans can obtain a voter registration application from their local county clerk’s office, public assistance office, public library, revenue office, military recruiting center, or you can download one from the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.arkansas.gov.

Click HERE to download an Arkansas voter registration application.

If you are already registered to vote, you do not need to register again. You can check your voter registration information, polling location, or view a sample ballot at www.voterview.org.

If you have moved or your information has changed and you need to update your voter registration, you have until February 28th to make this change before the March 3rd election.