Volunteers providing meals to kids in Hensley and Woodson community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — COVID-19 is closing schools and leaving some students without transportation to feeding sites in Little Rock, but two women are making a huge difference.



Today Paula Withers and Patricia Ward picked up 80 plates of food from the community center in Sweet Home and delivered them to kids in the Hensley and Woodson community.

The Little Rock School District, The Clinton Foundation and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance pitched in to provide dinner. Withers says some people need all the help they can get.



“With this crisis we have families that have had a sudden halt in income so how do you put food on the table. I mean at least this is one meal,” said Paula Withers.

School leaders with the Pulaski County School District say they’re working to feed kids again. They had to cancel it’s meal distribution service after a volunteer reported a possible positive COVID 19 case.