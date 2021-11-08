Volunteers honor those who served their country ahead of Veterans Day

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ahead of Veterans Day, volunteers put out flags at the final resting place of Arkansans who served their country.

Monday, the Arkansas Veterans Cemetery Foundation and dozens of volunteers spent hours placing American flags at more than 7,500 headstones at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. It’s a strict process to keep everything uniform and the flags from touching the ground.

It’s been a tradition since 2002 and organizers say it’s just their way of remembering those who fought for freedom.

Volunteers will also be needed Saturday, November 13th to pick up the flags. If you would like to volunteer, meet at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.