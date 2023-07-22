NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In North Little Rock, dozens of volunteers spent their morning gathering watermelons for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance this weekend.

The annual Watermelon Crawl took place at Stone Links Park. From there, the melons will be distributed through the Arkansas Foodbank.

This year the combination of rain then hot weather worked out well for the four-acre harvest, which has yielded tons of watermelons.

Brandon Chapman from the ARHRA said that this year’s crop is the most they’ve pulled in the last four years.

“We have a good crop, and we should exceed numbers,” Chapman said. “Probably the most pounds we’ve pulled in the last four years, actually.”

Organizers estimate one hundred thousand pounds of watermelons were gathered Saturday morning.

The alliance hosted its first watermelon crawl in 2010. Since 2008, the HRA estimates 13 million pounds of food has been saved through similar efforts.