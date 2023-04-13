JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – After a powerful tornado swept through Arkansas on March 31st, leaving many communities on a long road of recovery, volunteers in Jacksonville are said to be helping ease that burden.

Mayor Jeff Elmore says the volunteers stepping up have been essential in the city’s cleanup efforts.

“We’re now outsourcing going to contract laborers for continual clean up, it’s going to be ongoing for a while but we’re ahead of the game right now and that is solely due to the volunteer base that stepped up for us.,” Elmore said.

Kevin House who is the director of Parks and Recreation for the city is gladly overwhelmed by the extra hands.

“We’re not turning anyone away, let me say that up front if you come in and have an hour to give, we’re going to find somewhere that you’re needed,” House said.

House says volunteers can sign up to help by using EngageArkansas.org.

Volunteer Scott Weaver is from Rudy, Arkansas which is just over two hours away from Jacksonville. He says he came to help because he has experienced the power and destruction of a twister before.

“I have been through a tornado like this, know what it’s like to step out of the cellar and see this and we had some help back then that was in the early 90s,” Weaver said.

He says benefitting from the help of volunteers then is one of the reasons he felt the need to assist in Jacksonville.

“I feel bad for the people, you know, anything I can do to help,” Weaver said.

Weaver says he started cleaning up as soon as he got into town.

“I just started cutting, racking, and piling stuff up,” Weaver said.

With many places in Jacksonville to clean up, House says they have received help from just about all over Arkansas.

“I’ve personally talked to volunteers from Russellville, Conway, all over the state coming in wanting to help,” House said.

House also says he was surprised by all the help, but they’re thankful so many are willing.

Weaver says he is proud the state is remaining strong.

“It’s the heartland and it’s good that there’s still good places to live still,” Weaver said.

Elmore says it might take months, to maybe a year, to clean up all the damage, but he remains confident that the city of Jacksonville will continue to thrive.