Visit the Zoo Weekend Dec. 27-30 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Little Rock Zoo will be the place to enjoy a rare penguin open house and set New Year’s resolutions during Visit the Zoo Weekend, December 27-30, 2019.

Each day of the weekend will include exclusive visits to the penguin open house and interactive keeper chats to get guests ready for 2020.

At various exhibits, guests will have an opportunity to decide on a New Year’s resolution related to animals’ natural skills.

From the penguin open house to the rhino keeper chat to the daily Arkansas Heritage Farm parade, the weekend will feature several moments for education, interaction and reflection on the New Year.

All the following activities on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 27-29:

9:30 am Penguins – Daily Feeding and Keeper Chat

10am – 11am – Penguin Open House

10 am – Tropical Bird House Keeper Chat

11:30 am – Farm Parade – Meet at Upper Plaza to parade

1:30 pm – Great Apes Keeper Chat and Scatter Feed

1:30 pm – Rhino Keeper Chat

1:45 pm – Reptiles – Venomous Snake Feeding & Chat – SATURDAY ONLY

2 pm – Elephant Keeper Chat

2:15 pm – Overlook Trail Keeper Chat

2:30 pm – Small Carnivores Keeper Chat – FRIDAY ONLY

2:30 pm – Siamang Exhibit Keeper Chat

3pm – Ringtail Keeper Chat – SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY

3:30 pm – Penguins – Daily Feeding and Chat

All the following activities on Monday, December 30:

9:30 am – Penguins – Daily Feeding and Keeper Chat

10am – 11am – Penguin Open House

11:30 am – Farm Parade – Meet at Upper Plaza to parade

1:30 pm – Great Apes Keeper Chat and Scatter Feed

3:30 pm – Penguins – Daily Feeding and Chat

Train Hours and Carousel Hours:

EACH DAY 10am – 4pm

$3.00 per rider