Virtual Town Hall: The impacts of Race in America

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a time when tensions are high across America, we put together a panel to have a difficult conversation about race in America and it impacts here in the Natural State.

In a Virtual Town Hall our panel will discuss police brutality, community policing, defunding police and what it will take to bridge the divide between the Black Lives Matter Movement and police supporters.

“This is deep for a lot of people. So if we are listening to understand and we are listening to come to a resolution as opposed to listening to defend and to have a rebuttal I think that we can have a lot more productive conversations,” said Counselor Kalayah Anderson.

“When we have minorities wanting to be police officers we need to encourage them instead of calling them traitors or turncoats and then encourage them to be that change in the community, to put that minority mindset into police and to improve the condition of policing for our communities,” said Back the Blue NWA Organizer Kyle Norris.

Join us for our Victory Over Violence Town Hall. A conversation between Black and Blue Lives, bridging the gap.

It airs Thursday at 8:00 p.m.