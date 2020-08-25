Virtual students also dealing with first-day struggles

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Students across Arkansas are back to school and yesterday there were surely the typical first-day hiccups to the school year. Some still need to register, getting ID badges, and of course, making sure students are in the right place at the right time, but what about those virtual students?

It’s a whole new world for everyone this school year, but there’s always a sense of excitement during the first week of school. One of the biggest issues is traffic, except if you are a virtual student.

“Virtually the parents were super excited and they were really excited there was no traffic,” said Jennifer Simpson a fourth-grade teacher.

She teaches virtually for the Jacksonville-North Pulaski School District. She says she was excited that her students were excited about the new year.

“And the kids they woke up, ready at 6 o’clock yesterday morning and doing their attendance and emailing and saying hey when can we get online when are we going to see you,” said Simpson.

Arkansas is in the first full week of school and teachers are figuring out new ways to teach.

“Every school year is different, every group of students is different and this is the same kind of thing, except we have more technology to deal with,” said Simpson.

And students are learning how to learn in this new environment.

“It’s been quite stressful and it’s honestly, it’s good, it’s like trial and error at this point,” said Tori-Beth Poland who is a sophomore at Sylvan Hills High School.

Poland says she is empathetic to her teachers to start this new and different year.

“Nobody knows exactly what they’re doing I mean even the teachers just got you no access to Schoology like three days ago, so they haven’t had a lot of time to you know try and figure it out like they’re figuring it out with us,” said Poland.

She says everyone is adjusting to holding class online, whether it be different internet speeds or asking questions at the same time.

“It’s kinda crazy and then it all echoes and the teachers are trying to figure out how to fix the unmute button,” said Poland.

Poland knows everything will smooth out as the year goes on.

“They are really doing the best they can with what they have,” said Poland.

Simpson says it has been smooth sailing for the virtual teachers in her district so far.

“Nothing really major, just no real problems,” said Simpson.

Teachers we have talked with say that communication will be key with virtual students as there will be some technical issues that arise. Poland says she was marked absent for a class that she said she was in a Google meet for but got the issue cleared up going forward.