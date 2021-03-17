Virtual ‘Journey Through Japan’ set for Cherry Blossom Festival in Hot Springs March 21

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- During the Cherry Blossom Festival on Sunday, March 21, guests can take a virtual “Journey Through Japan.”

The event, sponsored by the Hot Springs National Park Sister City Foundation, will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Photo Courtesy: Visit Hot Springs

“From the moment guests arrive at the event, they will begin their Journey Through Japan,” said Mary Zunick, cultural affairs manager for Visit Hot Springs and director of the Sister City program in Hot Springs. “A taiko drummer will be heard performing as guests walk up to the event. To enter they will pass under a 12-foot-tall torii gate to signify — not the entrance to a sacred Shinto shrine — but their entrance to another land, Japan.”

Journey Through Japan will include short films depicting the four seasons in different areas of Japan and cherry blossoms, volunteer “tour guides” dressed in matsuri jackets and yukatas to answer questions, displays featuring Japanese cultural items, a special exhibit marking the 10-year anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, an opportunity to write haiku and make origami and a free gift bag.

Admission is free, but officials say donations or sponsorships for the event will benefit the Sister City Student Scholarship Fund, which sends student delegates from Hot Springs to visit their sister city, Hanamaki.

Event officials ask attendees to order free tickets, which will assign a time to visit the festival to maintain COVID-19 social distancing protocols. To get the free tickets, visit hotspringscherryblossom.ticketleap.com.