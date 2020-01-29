Violent store robbery knocks out employee in NLR, 2 suspects sought

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are working to identify two suspects wanted in a violent store robbery in which an employee was knocked unconscious last week.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 24) at the Auto Zone on Camp Robinson Rd., according to a North Little Rock Police Department news release issued on Wednesday.

Store workers told police two men armed with handguns came into the business and demanded money. Police say one of the workers was knocked out when one of the suspects hit them with a handgun. The suspect continued to hit the employee before taking their wallet. The employee’s injuries were described as not life-threatening. No other employees were hurt.

Detectives with the NLRPD have security camera video [see attached above] of the incident and they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of these suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call the North Little Rock Police Department or the NLRPD Tip-Line at (501) 680-8439. Those with information can remain anonymous.