Vigils for 2 missing women held in Stuttgart

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people vanished only days apart in 2014 in Stuttgart, Arkansas. They have not been found — but they will be remembered Monday evening, September 14.

Cassie Kay Compton was 15 years old when she went missing on September 14, 2014, between 6:52 p.m and 7 p.m., from her Stuttgart home, according to police information.

Cassie Compton

“Come Home Cassie Porch Light Vigil,” founded by Brandy Ireland- Bitner, will do just that this evening … turn on her front porch light as a remembrance to the missing teen. She’ll be joined by many others for the vigil.

Ireland-Bitner is not related to Compton but felt the search for the missing teen could be enhanced.

She, and a group of about six, organized the porch light vigil and got the message out via social media in 2014. “Before we knew it the information reached the UK in a matter of days,” said Ireland-Bitner.

The vigil has been held at least twice.

Ireland-Bitner lives in Dewitt and Stuttgart is about 30 miles away. But, for her it’s not about distance, it’s about caring.

The mom of six children said any time a runaway is reported the search should begin immediately, not days later. “She [Cassie] was considered a run-away and not a child abduction case,” said Ireland-Bitner. “That should not matter. If a child is missing the search should start immediately.”

“Find Cassie Compton” Facebook page group is also participating in the porch light vigil.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR MIRANDA MICHELLE OWENS Miranda Michelle Owens, 40, who also went missing in 2014 from Stuttgart, will be remembered. Owens vanished in April and was last seen at the intersection of 13th an Main, according to Stuttgart police.

A Monday evening vigil will be held at the Main Street Stage, across the Stuttgart Police Department. There is a Facebook page titled, “Michelle Owens Discussion Group.

HELP FIND THOMAS MICHAEL “MIKEY” RETTEW

Brandy Ireland- Bitner also founded the Facebook page, “Help Find Thomas Michael “Mikey” Rettew” in 2014.

When Ireland-Bitner was working on Cassie’s social media page he (Mikey) popped up on her Facebook page, out of the blue. When that happened she created a missing person page for Mikey, a child she knew.

“I took care of that baby from one- to two-years-old,” said Ireland-Bitner.

“Mikey” Rettew, age 4. Missing since 2002 from Salem, Arkansas.

She found out not only was Mikey missing but so was his mom, Angela “Angie” Mack-Cox, who was her friend in Salem, Arkansas.

“There are rumors that have circulated for years about the mom and son disappearance,” said Ireland-Bitner. “But, for now, it’s about finding Mikey and learning what happened to Angie.”

That’s what Tiffany Thomas wants to know, too, what happened to them?

“I want closure, justice, for my grade school friend,” said Justice for Angie founder Tiffany Thomas who lives in California.

Between the two women, they hope for closure. Recently rehired retired Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dale Weaver has been reviewing the 2002 case.