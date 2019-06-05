Vigil held in honor of missing 4-year-old found dead in Arkansas Video

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Dozens of community members are joining together to honor a young life lost, it's in honor of Maleah Davis.

The four-year-old had been missing for several weeks from her home outside Houston.

Before her remains were found Friday in Hempstead County.

The organizer of the even says he was touch by the young girl's tragic story.

"In most communities, you know, people love kids, we're all about family and everything like that, so I think it's a good thing that people are coming out to show that she was really loved. Maybe not by that particular person, but by others, even though we didn't even know who she really was," says Craig Jenkins.

Jenkins says he posted the event on Facebook and word spread from there.

Davis' mother's ex-finance Derion Vence has been arrested in connection with the girl's death.