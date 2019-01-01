Vigil Held For Mother and Son Killed At LR Apartment Complex Video

LITTLE ROCK,Ark.-A candle light vigil was held to remember the mother and son whose lives were taken by gun violence last week.

23-year-old Jamkia Lewis and her two-year-old son Ja'Shun Watson were found dead Thursday in the parking lot of the Eagle Hill Apartments off Baseline Road in Little Rock.

Jamika's two week old daughter was found inside of a car nearby unharmed.

Jamika's mother Pamela Smith said she is heartbroken that someone would take her daughter and grandson.

"Just heartless vicious crime for no reason. That is a heartless person to do something like that to my baby," Lewis said.

"The truth going to come to the light, conscious is going to eat you up so bad you would have wished you would have never did it so I advise you to come forward," Lewis said.

Police have no suspects at this time.

The Little Rock Police Department is offering a $50,000 dollar reward for any information.

You can remain anonymous. Your tip could help solve the case and bring closure to the family.

The family also has a go fund me page. You can help by clicking the link.