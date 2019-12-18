VIDEO: Heber Springs boys meet their hero

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) — A Heber Springs mom captured a sweet moment when two little boys wanted to help put out a fire across from their home Tuesday (Dec. 17) afternoon.

The fire on Spinks Lane was caused when a power line blew causing flames to spark in a field.

Three-year-old Khyden McKellar and his brother two-year-old Baylex geared up when the flames started.

Photo Credits: Alexis McKellar

While they stood and watched the fire fighters in action, Stephen Choate, who was there as a fire fighter stopped and let the boys try out his gear.

Photo Credits: Alexis McKellar

Both boys were mesmerized, and got to meet someone they now call a hero.