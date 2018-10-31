Video: Attempted Halloween Scare on Arkansas Today
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Halloween shenanigans in the studio!
If you follow anchor Aaron Nolan on twitter, you would know that he scared reporter Mitch McCoy last week.
Mitch decided he would get him back (or try) on Halloween.
Watch his attempt to scare Aaron on Arkansas Today in the video above.
More Stories
-
The Natural State sits in the top five for maternal mortality and…
-
Martin Clark was an ordinary man, until something extraordinary…
-
A Central Arkansas family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a…