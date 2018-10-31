Local News

Video: Attempted Halloween Scare on Arkansas Today

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 06:23 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 06:23 PM CDT

Video: Attempted Halloween Scare on Arkansas Today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Halloween shenanigans in the studio! 

If you follow anchor Aaron Nolan on twitter, you would know that he scared reporter Mitch McCoy last week. 

Mitch decided he would get him back (or try) on Halloween. 

Watch his attempt to scare Aaron on Arkansas Today in the video above. 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News Mobile App

  • Arkansas Storm Team Mobile App