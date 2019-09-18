Victory over Violence Telethon Sept. 18, call 501-340-4922 to donate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas is facing some financial challenges that could force some centers to close.

That’s why KARK and our sister station Fox 16 are teaming up to host a day-long telethon on Wednesday.

The Victory over Violence telethon will raise money to help keep club doors open to provide kids with a safe and positive place to go after school.

We will be seeking donations from viewers during all of our newscasts on September 18.

If you’d like to help, call 501-340-4922 or use the online donation link below:

https://my.simplegive.com/App/Form/1284c23b-3395-4a81-bdb8-5d31ef778665