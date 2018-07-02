Victim of Baseline Shooting Says He's Scared for His Safety Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man was shot Sunday night in the same place where last July another Hispanic man was shot and killed.

"When they shot me I only felt the heat and the stinging," says the shooting victim who doesn't want to be identified.

The shooting that happened near 5300 Baseline has Little Rock police searching for a motive. "It's sad that it was almost like an after thought," says Officer Steve Moore, LRPD, "or to terrorize him so to speak."

The victim says he doesn't know the suspects. "I've never seen them before. That's why I'm scared because they could hurt me again."

The victim told police he was walking in front on an apartment complex in the area when a white four door sedan with several people came charging at him, nearly running him over. He says the front seat passenger reached out the window and shot him.

"I got nervous and scared. I didn't know what to do. I almost got run over crossing the street to get away."

Last July, Evilio Castron Alvarez was shot and killed in that same area. His homicide remains unsolved and the motive in that shooting is still unknown.

A woman who lives in the area told she feels Hispanic people are often targeted.

Little Rock police say in the past they have seen Hispanics targeted for robberies, but they don't believe that's what happened here.

Even so Sunday's shooting victim says he's uneasy after the encounter.

"I feel unsafe. I'm thinking about leaving because they could recognize me and get mad and retaliate because we called police."

Officer Moore says LRPD has many of their Spanish speaking officers located in the Southwest and they are trying to develop more of a connection with the Hispanic community.

"We're really trying to improve that and keep those individuals just as safe as everybody else."

If you have any information about this shooting give LRPD a call.