BATESVILLE, Ark. – A local veterans memorial has been vandalized.

The Fallen Soldier Memorial was found ripped from its base and thrown into a ditch down the street, according to witnesses at the National Guard Armory.

It happened earlier this week.

Armory officials and Batesville Police are working to find out who did it.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the National Guard Armory at (870) 793-5188 or the Batesville Police Department at (870) 569-8111.