LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Veterans from all across Arkansas gathered at the MacArthur Museum of Military History Friday to remember the sacrifices made for our country.

A day of honor, “it is very significant so they can stay on the minds of people . to all of those who labored, many lost their lives in defense for our country here, so I think veterans day is very important,” said veteran and pastor in Pine Bluff, Charles Boyd.

To remember the sacrifices veterans who served our country made.

“A lot of veterans feel like they have been left behind and forgotten, and programs like this let us know that we are still in the minds of the American people,” Boyd.

Veterans from all across Arkansas gathered, saluting one another for their sacrifice in the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force.

“Everybody that served is a part of history and telling your story of what you did, where you served, what it means to you is how we celebrate veterans day,” said veteran and Assistant Director for the Veteran Services for the Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs, Gina Chandler.

Gina Chandler comes from a long line of military family and she served in the Air Force.

“There is no other way to describe it but prideful, you know some people speak the words, it’s a sense of an overwhelming feeling that I served my country,” stated Chandler.

Chandler said she was thankful to attend the ceremony and that veterans are a huge part of our history we cannot forget.

“Be proud of your service, your service mattered,” said Chandler.