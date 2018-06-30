Veteran Frustrated Over Long Wait to See VA Dentist Video

SHERWOOD, Ark. -- A central Arkansas veteran is frustrated over what he calls unacceptable wait times at the VA Medical Center.

Playing with his dog outside their Sherwood home in Friday's heat, is a small sacrifice compared to what Richard Green has endured.

"This landed 10 meters from me," Green explained, while pointing out the debris left over from a mortar. "If it would have blown up, that would've been a big hurt."

The 62-year-old veteran spent nearly half his life serving our country, but waiting until next year to see a dentist at the North Little Rock VA Medical Center is a sacrifice he's not willing to make. Green called the center on Thursday and says he's floored by the first appointment he could get.

"It's January 4th of 2019. I thought she was kidding. I asked her and she said, 'No, that's the soonest we have.'"

A spokesman for the VA tells KARK its dental office is fully staffed and there are open appointments so there shouldn't be a problem getting a cleaning at the center.

The VA dental office called Green back after KARK reached out to the center about it's wait times. In that phone call Green says he was offered an earlier appointment. It's two months out at the end of August, but only for a dental exam not a cleaning.

"All I need is a cleaning," Green said. "It's so far out I've got plenty of time to make up my mind about it."

Green says he shouldn't be forced to put his health on the back burner, but he's grateful that he has the resources to go to a different doctor.

"A lot of people are hurting and if they've got bad teeth, waiting 6 months to get your teeth cleaned, it's unacceptable," he added.