LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Having a health crisis is never an easy thing, but 89-year-old veteran “Toby” Richards, turned his tragedy into triumph when he learned of the convenience of the Comprehensive Care at Home Program through UAMS Medical Center.

Richards was away visiting family when he was struck with kidney stones and a severe infection. He and his wife drove 490 miles to Arkansas to be treated at UAMS, and learned that his diagnosis qualified him to get care at home.

“The goal of offering Comprehensive Care at Home is to offer a convenient alternative for patients who can safely receive care at home. In addition, this care option frees up hospital capacity for those patients who truly need inpatient care,” UAMS Health Chief Clinical Officer Ahmed Abuabdou, M.D. said.

Toby said he was grateful to have this option and if he ever needs care in the future, he will be sure to opt to have care at home to be surrounded by loved ones as he heals.

For more information on the Comprehensive Care at Home Program at UAMS, visit UAMSHealth.com.