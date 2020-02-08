Vendors and wedding planners scrambling to help clients after NOAH’s closed suddenly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Wedding woes in Little Rock after a popular venue closed its doors with zero notice.

Now brides and grooms are scrambling to find a new place to say ‘I Do.’

Vendors in the area said they’re in uncharted territory with couples because this has never happened before.

“This has shattered some dreams today,” said Joe Snell, Central Arkansas Entertainment.

Wedding planners and vendors aline are picking up the pieces left behind when NOAH’s event venue closed suddenly.

“There are some people right now that are literally beside themselves because they don’t know what to do,” said Snell.

Joe Snell has been in the event industry for 15 years.

His business handles anything from music and DJ’s to decorations.

For the last eight years, Snell said he’s worked closely with NOAH’s.

“We do on average about 2,700 to 3,000 weddings a year. We were doing probably about 20-30 a year at NOAH’s,” said Snell.

Snell said he found out about N0AH’s closing like most of his clients, on social media.

To make matters worse, he’s working a wedding that’s scheduled at NOAH’s in one week.

“Brides and grooms, I feel horrible for them because now they have another uphill battle they are trying to accomplish 18 months worth of work they are trying to accomplish in one or two days,” said Snell.

Snell said he has five weddings scheduled to be at NOAH’s and now he is working closely with his couples to get through this mess.

Wedding planner Cortney Pitts says shes in the same boat.

“There’s not going to be a wedding at NOAH’s, right now we are in limbo trying to find out what venue we are going to choose, who’s going to accept us with this last-minute notice,” said Cortney Pitts, Cort Nicole Event Wedding Planner.

Pitts couple was supposed to walk down the aisle July 4th.

“We are just moving forward, we’re going to keep the wedding date if possible and we are just going to move forward, There will be fireworks on her wedding day,” said Pitts.

“We have never had anything like this happen in Little Rock, where a venue has said we’re open and now we’re closed,” said Snell.

Pitts said she’s using this experience as a learning tool and in the future, she will be recommending everyone get event insurance.