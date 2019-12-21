Breaking News
Vehicle shot early Saturday in Little Rock, man injured

by: Noah Delashaw

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is recovering after being shot in the buttocks while riding in a vehicle early Saturday.

It happened in the 3100 block of Madison, near Asher Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Police responded to a shot spotter activation in the area when they received word that the wounded man had shown up at a local hospital.

The victim was inside a vehicle with three other adults when the shooting occurred.

Witnesses report the shooter had his face covered.

Police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is continuing..

