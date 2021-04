NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A vehicle left Interstate 30 on Sunday and drove directly into a building in the 1500 block of North Locust in North Little Rock.

The driver of the vehicle was found to be unharmed other than being shaken from the experience.

Officers responded to 1500 N. Locust in reference to a vehicle that left I-30 and struck a building. When officers arrived, they attended to the driver who was shaken up, but requires no medical attention. It was determined the vehicle had experienced a mechanical issue. #NLPRD pic.twitter.com/fLOU1sxzk7 — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) April 18, 2021

Investigators determined that a mechanical issue with the vehicle led to the cause of the accident.