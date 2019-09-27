Varner inmate found dead in cell, police say it was suicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – An inmate at the Varner Supermax has died of an apparent suicide.

Colton Harvey, 22, was found hanging in his cell around 5:30 p.m. He had tied a bedsheet around his neck and looped it through the cell bars. Correctional staff had checked on him at 4:54 p.m., and he gave no indication of his intentions.



Harvey was serving a 48-year sentence out of Franklin county for second degree murder.

He was convicted in June of 2012. On November 15, 2018, Harvey was sentenced in Lincoln county to an additional three years for second degree battery.

Harvey was convicted of using a metal shank to stab a Varner correctional officer in the head and face.



