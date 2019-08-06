Vandalism-theft cuts power to stadium scoreboard at Jacksonville High, $15K in damage

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Damage is estimated at $15,000 after copper wiring is stolen at the Jacksonville High School football stadium.

That’s according to a Jacksonville Police Department report that says the electrical wiring was cut to the field scoreboard and three utility poles on the stadium’s west side.

The vandalism and theft is believed to have happened between July 30 and Aug. 2.

The school employee who discovered it told police it appears whoever’s responsible came in through the stadium’s main gate.