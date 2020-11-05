Van Buren County votes to make county wet

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark.—Change is underway in Van Buren County after roughly 63 percent of voters cast their ballots to flip the county from dry to wet.

Van Buren Co. is now one of 44 counties in Arkansas to be wet. Some local business owners are now hoping by selling alcohol, business could increase.

“When those cowboys come in– that’s the number one question—‘where’s your cold beer at?’,” said Steve Goode, the owner of Goode’s Cash Saver.

Goode has owned the grocery store since 2013. The store carries most beverages, except for alcohol. However, coming soon that could all change.

“It’s an opportunity for retailers like me to potentially grow our business,” Goode said.

On November 3, 4,870 people in Van Buren County voted to make the county wet. This vote will allow grocery stores and convenience stores the option to sell beer and wine.

“We will listen to our customers. I would tell you if we had to make a choice today, that we probably do it,” said Goode.

The move was made possible by David Byard with the group ‘Let Van Buren County Vote.’ He says they spent months petitioning to get the Wet/Dry issue on the 2020 ballot.

“We actually went to every house in Van Buren county– every street– every road– every household,” recalled Byard.

According to a spokesperson with the Alcoholic Beverage Control, the county will be allowed to have only two liquor stores. However, there is no limit on the number of permits issued for gas stations, restaurants, and convenience stores.

“For the people who were against it, sit back, watch, it’s going to be a lot safer and bring more prosperity to the county,” said Byard.

Though roughly a third of the Van Buren County voters hoped the area would stay the way it’s always been, others say change isn’t always a bad thing.

“Whether it is fresh produce, the best meat in town, whatever– you’ve got to give your consumer what they’re looking for,” said Goode.

According to the ABC, it will take a few weeks before places can begin applying for their beer and wine permit. A spokesperson says they will begin the drawing process in January for the two liquor stores allowed in the county.