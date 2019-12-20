Van Buren County court votes in favor of penny tax extension for 16 years

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark. — One cent sales tax were up for discussion today in Van Buren County, and they just wrapped up.

The court voted in favor of the penny tax extension for 16 years. It will now go on the ballot for people to vote for during the primaries in March.

County leaders say it will generate more than 2 million dollars a year.

We talked to people prior to the vote to hear what they had to say about the extension.

Van Buren County Judge Dale James said this tax extension would help cover critical county operations, like the local library that is in jeopardy.

“The library was purchased, the building was built on a loan,” said Judge James.

Now the county has a debt that they have to pay.

“It’s just an easy way for us to all join together and pay for the library,” said Phillips Ellis Chairman of the Library Board.

Ellis said the library is a popular place for many people and as revenue declines it becomes harder to maintain what they have.

“The sales tax to me is the easiest way to pay it because you’re just talking about a penny here, a penny there,” Ellis said.

Overall the money would be used for things like the county hospital, fire departments, emergency and safety operations.

“I do a lot of work with the volunteer fire department, and I’m for it because the fire departments need it,” said Kenneth Brown who lives in Van Buren County.

This tax would carry the county for 30 more years unless amended.

The long awaited heated debate has been a topic since January, some people are for it, some aren’t.

“The response has been, mixed. We definitely have some library supporters, we have some who believe that the library was overbuilt and it shouldn’t be funded,” said Judge James.

People will have a chance to vote on this during the primaries in January.