Valentine’s Day shooting on John Barrow Road leaves man shot in stomach, leg

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The boyfriend of a woman picking up her child from her ex was shot during the exchange on Valentine’s Day in the 3500 block of John Barrow Road.

Little Rock police were called to a hospital where the victim was transported on Sunday after being shot twice in the stomach and once in the leg. The victim went directly to surgery, his condition unknown.

The victim’s girlfriend told police that during the exchange an argument begin which led to the suspect going to his vehicle where he retrieved a gun.

The suspect then fired several shots which struck the victim and the vehicle several times, but the girlfriend and the child were not listed as harmed.

The victim was transported to the hospital by the girlfriend who then contacted police.

Detectives have still been unable to contact the suspect.

The case is ongoing.