Valentine’s Day flower orders ‘deliver’ despite winter weather, icy road conditions

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Valentine’s Day is this Sunday, so you still have a few days to get your flower orders in, but you better hurry because despite the winter weather and pandemic, orders are coming in like crazy for florists in central Arkansas.

Despite the icy roads and sludge on Highway 107 in Sherwood, the guys at Sherwood Florist & Every Blooming Thing aren’t slowing down.

You wouldn’t know it was so dreary outside based on the joy inside the shop.

“We here smiling,” said one employee named Aaron. “We here to put the joy on your face.”

For Aaron, arranging flowers is his passion.

“Oh, I love it,” Aaron said. “It’s a gift from God it’s what I look at it.”

When he knew winter weather was on the way, Aaron didn’t think twice about fulfilling the 100 Valentine’s Day orders that lie waiting.

“My boss came and got me this morning because it was snowing out there and I thank the Lord for him,” Aaron said.

Shop owner Damein Evans-Delrie says he expects they’ll get closer to 250 to 300 orders by Valentine’s Day.

“And that’s within a three-day period, which is much more than we typically do on any given day,” Evans-Delrie said.

He says people need the beauty of flowers now more than ever.

“We have winter weather going on, we have a pandemic going on, so I mean, you know, it just makes this, the whole Valentine’s Day season that much more interesting,” Evans-Delrie said.

The florists are making deliveries in spite of the winter weather and road conditions.

“It may take us a little bit longer, but you know, we know it’s important to them and that we need to make their Valentine’s Day just as joyous as possible,” Evans-Delrie said.\

Because everyone deserves something lovely when the skies are gray.

“We like to send our love,” Aaron said. “We’ll do anything. We like to send it out with love.”