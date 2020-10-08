Vacant North Little Rock home to become a safe haven for men in recovery

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– A rundown home in North Little Rock is being transformed into a safe haven for young men battling addiction.

Blake Polston is the Director of M18, a discipleship program in Little Rock for men who are overcoming drug and alcohol addiction.

“We take men who are 21 and up and we show them how to live life as opposed to being in addiction,” said Blake Polston, Director of M18.

In September, Polston learned a private donor had donated a house on Parker Street for the organization to use as a sober living home.

“One of the problems we have in recovery is often times we go through a recovery program and after we graduate, we think, well now what?” said Polston.

Polston said the home needs a lot of work, but they have been blessed with good neighbors and donations from the community.

“We need some more building materials and we are looking for some people to come in and donate a little bit of money and fill the gaps, but whenever we get all the materials we hope it will be ready in three months,” said Polston.

J.J. Free is one of the young men in the program who is helping to renovate the home.

“The first thing that was going through my head (when I saw the house) was this was a train wreck. Like what are going to do? How are we going to fix this?” said J.J. Free.

For the last 10 years, Free has been in and out of jail, battling drugs and alcohol. At the beginning of October, he celebrated one year in recovery and will soon be one of the first to call the house a home.

“For once in my life, I have a purpose,” said Free. Being a part of this, part of this house that’s going to impact other men as well with the same common goal as me, that’s refreshing in and of itself. That’s God sent.”

Free said he hopes that in process of transforming a house, he will be transformed as well.

“Right now we are working on the foundation of the house, so that’s how I’m looking at my life. I’m just now building a strong foundation. So once we have that we can go anywhere from that,” said Free.

If you are interested in donating your time, materials, or would like to make a donation to M18, visit www.m18recovery.com.

