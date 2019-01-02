Vacant House Fire Leaves LR Neighborhood Concerned Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - People who live in parts of downtown Little Rock are concerned with a number of fires happening in abandoned buildings.

It's an issue that they say is a huge public safety concern.

Joe Joyner lives across the street from a vacant house that burned late last week after someone started a fire in the crawl space underneath the house to keep warm.

"Came out and that's when we noticed the smoke and saw the police arresting someone who I think was the man who started the fire," says Joe Joyner.

According to people who live here, this type of thing is a big problem. One woman says her parents bought a vacant house at an auction and it caught on fire last month.

"I came home one night and saw flickering flames, called the fire department only to discover when the broke the door down there was a person inside who started a little campfire in the middle of the living room."

Neighbors say the problem is a lot of these properties sit vacant. When they're not properly secured people can get into them and that's when they become a public safety hazard.

They feel that the owners should take more accountability.

"I believe they should be required to have a temporary electric service and a monitored security system that included a smoke alarm."

Joyner says it's really a sad situation.

"This is a house that many people in the neighborhood have been looking at for many, many years as something they'd like to rehabilitate and at this point it's pretty unlikely that that's going to be doable," says Joyner.