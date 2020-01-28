Vacant homes in Conway become training grounds for firefighters

CONWAY, Ark. – Soon to be demolished homes in the city of Conway are being repurposed for the city’s fire department.

On Tuesday, crews could be seen doing ventilation training at vacant homes on the south side of the city near Spring Creek.

About one dozen homes are set to be knocked down on March 1. Thanks to a FEMA grant, the city can offer them up to the fire department.

The city said these homes are in a heavy flood zone, which is why the area is being changed from residential to park space.