Used car bill proposed as part of Gov. Hutchinson balanced budget

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson has proposed as part of his balanced budget to reduce the used car sales tax on vehicles up to $10,000. State Representative John Payton agrees with the premise but he is approaching it differently.

HB1160 is his proposal on used car sales tax cuts. He wants to eliminate sales tax on vehicles up to $7,500. “These vehicles have already had the sales tax paid on them two or three or four times,” he said.

Most Arkansans that work have to travel to do so and Rep. Payton thinks eliminating this tax would help out those low-income families who need reliable transportation, “Arkansas is a rural state. You can’t get a dependable job without a dependable means of transportation to get to that job.”

Rep. Payton thinks this will be more beneficial than just cutting the tax in half, “You can’t buy a dependable vehicle anymore below 4000 if we can take that to 7500, it helps them in that budgetary process of getting the down payment. Getting the car, getting the insurance and not neglecting to pay their rent or their light bill.”

If passed, HB1160 would raise the threshold for paying sales tax on used vehicles up to $10,000 in 2023. Rep. Payton says that later cut would have a $15 million impact but he says that can be dealt with later if it needs to be, “But that would be for the next governor two years down the road, a different budget and I would argue that there’s room in the budget now for all of it.”