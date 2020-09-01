US Transportation Secretary announces $7 million in infrastructure grants to Arkansas airports

WASHINGTON- Arkansas will receive approximately $7 million in infrastructure grants for three airports, according to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

Chao announced Tuesday the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Chao.

According to a news release sent Tuesday, the department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in Arkansas:

$5,452,836 to Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field to reconstruct a taxiway.

$1,468,324 to Jonesboro Municipal Airport for visual and navigational aids, reconstruction of taxiway lighting and runway strengthening.

$166,666 for Monticello Municipal Airport/Ellis Field for airport drainage improvement and erosion control.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Trump Administration has given America’s airports $13.5 billion to improve infrastructure and safety.

In 2020, the administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

To see a complete listing of grants, click here.

For an interactive map of airports, click here.

LATEST POSTS: