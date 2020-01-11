US court agrees to hear Arkansas case on drug benefits law

FILE – In this June 17, 2019 file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court will not review an appellate decision that makes it harder for cities to keep homeless people from sleeping on the streets. The justices on Monday did not comment as they left in place a ruling that struck down a Boise, Idaho, ordinance. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear a case involving an Arkansas effort to regulate companies that pay pharmacies on behalf of health plans. The court on Friday granted Arkansas’ request for a review of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on a state law that would regulate pharmacy benefit managers’ drug reimbursement rates. The appeals court had ruled the 2015 law was preempted by federal law. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has argued that the appeals court ruling conflicts with past U.S. Supreme Court decisions. Arkansas is among 36 states that have enacted legislation to regulate pharmacy benefit manager reimbursement rates.