Urban shared-use trail system coming to River Mountain and Two Rivers Parks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A new world-class trail in Arkansas was announced Wednesday.

The 28-mile network of trails is expected to be a game changer for tourism.

The trail includes the recently-opened Monument Trail System at Pinnacle Mountain State Park and will soon expand to trails at River Mountain Park and Two Rivers Park in Little Rock.

This was all made possible by a $2.6-million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

“Many believe this trail system will become the crown jewel of bike trails in the whole state,” said Little Rock City Director Capi Peck.

The city hopes Arkansans and tourists will enjoy the world-class trails.

Tourism is the second-largest industry in the State of Arkansas, bringing in $7 billion in 2018.

LATEST POSTS: