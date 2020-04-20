UPDATE: Suspect in multiple Stuttgart shootings arrested

STUTTGART, Ark. — Local police responded to a ‘shots fired’ with possible injuries call Friday afternoon West Lincoln & North Porter with possible injuries.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Later that day a second “Shots Fired” call came out with possible injuries on West McKinley & North Lowe.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 26-year-old man laying in the driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to find the shooters identity and the vehicle he was in.

It was determined that he had fled the scene and switched vehicles police followed.

After a brief chase, the suspect fled on foot but was quickly apprehended. He was then transported to Arkansas County Detention Center where he is currently being held awaiting formal charges.

S.P.D. Officers, assisted by multiple agencies followed leads throughout the weekend while they continued their investigation. The person of interest from the first shooting has turned himself in to the Arkansas County Detention Center where he is currently being held while awaiting formal charges.

Both victims are currently recovering from their injuries while we continue to interview individuals and process items of evidence. No other information can be released at this time.