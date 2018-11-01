Update: Suspect Arrested in Downtown LR Bank Robbery Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lynn Davis, 40, of North Little Rock [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - An arrest has been made in a Tuesday morning bank robbery in downtown.

The Little Rock Police Department identifies the suspect as Lynn Davis, 40.

His record on the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility website shows he was booked into the jail late Wednesday night.

Davis is charged with one count of Theft of Property and two counts of Aggravated Robbery.

He is accused of robbing a Simmons bank branch in the Simmons Tower on W. Capitol.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Simmons Tower in downtown Little Rock.

It happened just before noon in the 400 block of W. Capitol Avenue.

Police got the call at 11:24 a.m. and say the suspect implied he had a weapon. He ran south from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

He's described by police as a black male, bald with a thin beard, about 40-years-old, who was wearing black pants and a gray sweatshirt.

Stick with kark.com for updates as they become available.