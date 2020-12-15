UPDATE: Second arrest made in April North Little Rock double-killing

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock police detectives made an arrest on Monday of the second suspect in a murder that happened back in April.

59-year-old Kenneth L. Connors of Jacksonville was arrested on a warrant for capital murder for his involvement in the April 21 deaths of 40-year-old Derrick Allen and 57-year-old Darrell Momphrey, both of North Little Rock.

On November 5, 42-year-old Brian Allen of North Little Rock was also arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.

Both men are also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person and tampering with evidence.

Connors is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

