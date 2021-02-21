Update: Saline Co. OEM, National Guard set up 2 drinking water distribution points for customers without water

SALINE COUNTY, Ark.- The Saline County Office of Emergency Management and the National Guard are providing two drinking water distribution points for customers who are served by Benton Utilities, Southwest Water, Salem Water, Haskell Water and Bauxite Water and are without water.

The distribution points are at the Benton River Center at 1069 Airlane Drive in Benton or Tinseltown Theater at 17314 I-30 in Benton. The Saline County Office of Emergency Management says the distribution points will be available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday.

Officials ask customers to bring their own containers to fill with drinking water.

County officials urge those who still have water pressure to conserve water by not running the dishwasher and washing machine as well as take short showers instead of a bath.

Officials say customers should continue to observe water boil notice procedures.