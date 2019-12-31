UPDATE: Runaway teens found safe in Kansas

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — UPDATE: Savannah Bollinger and Daniel Cartaya have been found safe in Baxter Springs, Kansas, according to the Bentonville Police Department.

No further details are available at this time.

UPDATE 6:33 P.M.: The runaway teens, Savannah Bollinger, 14, and Daniel Cartaya, 16, were seen in Joplin, Missouri getting into an SUV type car near a Dairy Queen around 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 29. The duo was also seen in Joplin between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon, Monday, December 30, according to information released by Bella Vista police.

If you have any information, please call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.

UPDATE: Local police are searching for two runaway teens who may be traveling together.

The Bentonville Police Department issued a press release on Monday regarding a missing/runaway juvenile, Daniel Cartaya, 16, who left his home in Bentonville sometime between the evening of December 28 and the morning of December 29.

He is described as 6’1″ and 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say Cartaya may be traveling with 14-year-old Savannah Bollinger.

If you have any information, please contact the Bentonville Police Department at (479) 271-3170.

Original story — The Bella Vista Police Department is searching for a runaway juvenile.

Savannah Bollinger, 14, left home sometime overnight December 28. She was last seen wearing pajamas with an olive-colored coat and is likely traveling with another teen.

Bollinger is about 5’7″ and 135 pounds with curly long brunette hair and hazel eyes. She wears multi-colored circular glasses.

If you have any information, please call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.