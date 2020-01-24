UPDATE: Two Westside HS students officially charged in Craighead County Circuit Court with conspiracy to commit capital murder after gun found on campus

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. — A local Circuit Court Judge has found probable cause to charge two teenage boy students in an incident this week at Westside School.

Dakota Hays and Patrick Houston now face charges of conspiracy to commit capital murder and possession of a firearm on school property.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on January 23, 2020 Westside School officials were told that Hays had given Houston a firearm in the boys bathroom at Westside School.

School officials were told and made contact with Hays and Houston.

A .22 cal pistol was found in Houston’s backpack. The pistol was loaded with .22 caliber bullets.

Hays and Houston were taken to the Craighead County Sheriff’s office, and both were read their Miranda rights and questioned with their guardians separately.

Hays told detectives that Houston had asked him for a gun on January 22, and that he would loan it to him. Hays said the conversation led to Houston telling Hays that he was going to use the gun to kill a co-worker.

The co-worker was 16-years-old.

Hays told detectives that he had given the gun to Houston knowing that he was going to use it for murder.

Hays later told detectives that Houston described how he had planned to get rid of the body, and then said that he (Hays) came up with a better idea of how to get rid of the body.

The detectives interviewed Houston with his father present, and Houston confirmed that he had asked for and was given the piston by Hays.

Houston also confirmed that he intended to use the pistol to murder a co-worker at work, and talking with Hays on how to dispose the body.