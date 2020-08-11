UPDATE: Maumelle family almost homeless receives help from Arkansans

MAUMELLE, Ark. — A Maumelle family who was within days of being homeless is resting a bit easier tonight, thanks to the generosity of Arkansans.

We told you about Mellissa and her family on Friday.

After both she and her Fiance lost their jobs in the pandemic they were $1600 short of rent this month.

With no unemployment help, they posted on Facebook asking to do odd jobs for people for money.

After the story aired, Mellissa says they received more than $2600.

Their wedding was supposed to be Saturday but was moved. Mellissa tells us someone has offered to pay for that as well.