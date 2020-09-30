UPDATE: Man injured after shooting in Little Rock Tuesday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a man was shot multiple times Tuesday morning on Shady Lane.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of Shady Lane around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a Little Rock police report, officers were originally called to the location due to a recovered stolen vehicle. Officers said in the report while they were on the way, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

In the report, officers say they saw several people standing near a silver 2009 Nissan Quest.

One of the witnesses told police the victim, a 30-year-old man, was on his way to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the police report, the suspects took off in a white 2016 Nissan Altima. A vehicle of one of the witnesses was hit by the suspects’ car.

If you have any information about this incident, call Little Rock police.

LATEST POSTS: