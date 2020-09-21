UPDATE: LR Police say uncle shot, killed nephew on Dahlia Drive

Update:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say they believe an uncle shot and killed his nephew Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 6800 block of Dahlia Drive just before 7 p.m. Sunday for a shooting.
According to a release sent by Little Rock police on Monday, officers found Nicholas Taylor, 24 of Sherwood, in the front yard suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
Little Rock police say Vincent Mitchell, 54 of Little Rock, was still at the home at the time officers arrived and was taken into custody.
Little Rock police say they believe Mitchell is the uncle and Taylor was Mitchell’s nephew.
Officials say Taylor’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.
Police say after the parties involved were interviewed, Mitchell was booked on a second-degree murder charge.
Mitchell is being held at the Pulaski County Jail.
Original Story:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a man is in custody in connection to a homicide on Dahlia Drive Sunday night.
According to a tweet on the Little Rock Police Twitter page Monday morning, Vincent Mitchell, 54, was arrested.
According to jail records, Mitchell was booked on a second-degree murder charge.
Little Rock police said on Sunday the shooting might have stemmed from a domestic dispute.
