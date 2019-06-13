Update: Man arrested in LR triple homicide

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have announced an arrest in a Thursday triple homicide.

The Little Rock Police Department said late Friday morning that Torrence Deshawn Price, 42, is facing three counts of First Degree Murder in the case.

Records show police found him at the scene, next to a victim with a gun covered in blood.

The case has been sealed by Little Rock District Judge Melanie Martin.

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, police say the three female victims have not been positively identified.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a triple homicide.

Three women were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home located at the 4600 block of West 16th Street Thursday afternoon.

Little Rock Police say a person of interest is being interviewed now.

Officers are waiting for a search warrant which will be executed in the next hour.

No further information has been released by authorities.

Follow for updates on this developing story.