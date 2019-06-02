Update: Main levee did not breach, NLR fire officials say Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The main levee on Gribble Street in North Little Rock did not breach, according to an official with the fire department.

Deputy Fire Marshall Dustin Free says there was a small breach at the first levee on Gribble Street, but the water has not overcome the main levee.

Free encourages that people who live in the area, which he says would be from Gribble Street to Washington Avenue voluntarily evacuate.

"Better to go ahead and pre-plan and get to another place versus staying here and waiting for something to happen," says Free.

The National Weather Service tweeted an update, saying "a containment berm was breached at a petroleum facility" and the Flash Flood Warning has been canceled.

As of early Saturday morning, the North Little Rock Fire Department was also responding to two water rescues and one house fire.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- According to the North Little Rock Emergency Manager, a levee in the 3200 block of Gribble Street in North Little Rock has failed, and flash flooding is expected.

The National Weather Service says one other levee in Pulaski County is in danger of being breached.

According to a tweet from NWS Little Rock, the other levee is south of Little Rock near Wrightsville and Woodson.

This is a developing story.