UPDATE: LRPD confirms woman killed Thursday in Stanley Drive shooting was pregnant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Police Department confirms Dekeesha McPhearson, 35, who was killed October 1 in a shooting on Stanley Drive, was pregnant when she died.

According to a Little Rock police report released Monday, officers found McPhearson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the 5200 block of Stanley Drive Thursday afternoon.

McPhearson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to the report, LRPD homicide detectives were told by an Arkansas State Crime Lab medical examiner that McPhearson was pregnant.

Little Rock police say this will not be considered a double homicide because LRPD goes by FBI reporting standards, which doesn’t count an unborn baby as a homicide.

Little Rock police say if and when someone is arrested in connection to the fatal shooting, they would be charged with two counts of murder because state law allows that.

According to the police report, there was not a suspect description given.

Little Rock police say they are still investigating.

