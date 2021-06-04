Update: Little Rock police ask for help identifying person in connection to Thursday fatal shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who may be connected to a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Homicide Detectives are seeking this persons identity. Please contact us if you recognize this person. pic.twitter.com/ctQUjUv5sK — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 4, 2021

Investigators say this person might be connected to a shooting at a Citgo gas station on the 5900 block of Baseline Road that killed a man.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified at this time, died at a local hospital.

The victim’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and an autopsy.

Police ask anyone who might recognize this person to contact detectives at 501-404-3125.